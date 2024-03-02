Kourtney Kardashian ditches her pants in chic fit cheat code

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian gave moms and moms-to-be another cheat code when it comes to fashionable postpartum looks!

Kourtney Kardashian said she pulled together this chic ensemble thanks to her hubby. © Screenshot/Instagram/kourtneykardash

The 44-year-old mom is keeping her postpartum style as Poosh as her personality!

On Friday, Kourt dropped another gem for busy moms who are looking for a comfy-chic fit.

In her Instagram story, the Poosh founder struck a pose in a mirror selfie while rocking Travis Barker's oversized white jersey, with the word "Speed" written across it.

She completed the look with stretchy black bike shorts, tall black boots, and styled her hair in a messy updo.

Kourt captioned the post,"Last night's postpartum how to get ready in 5 seconds tip of the day, wear your husband's oversized jerseys."



You heard her, ladies!

The Lemme CEO has been looking quite comfy since welcoming her son Rocky Thirteen Barker in November.

Last month, Kourt went pantsless in a baggy white football jersey while backstage at a Blink-182 show and earlier this week, she shared a series of snaps where she posed in an oversized trench coat and flat shoes.