Kourtney Kardashian shares an intimate look at life with baby Rocky Thirteen Barker

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian gave fans another inside peek at life with baby Rocky Thirteen Barker on Instagram!

Kourtney Kardashian gave another inside look at her home life since welcoming baby Rocky Thirteen Barker. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kourtneykardash

The 44-year-old mama is enjoying life with her newborn baby boy Rocky Thirteen Barker per a new pic she shared via her Insta stories on Thursday afternoon.

Following the Kar-Jenner's epic Christmas Eve bash and Kourt's low-key New Year's Eve, the Poosh mogul dropped a black-and-white pic that featured the tot's elegant-looking high chair.

The trendy baby accessory was seated at a dining room table in front of a curved window.

Kourt's brief post, which was labeled with the time 11:37 AM, showed seven adult chairs surrounding Rocky's new seat. The chic round table was empty of anything other than a large fruit bowl that had been placed in the center.

This recent update follows the first official look at baby Rocky posted this week where Kourtney and Travis Barker sweetly posed with their son. Although the couple didn't reveal the newborn's full face, followers could see baby Barker's hair, tiny fingers, and toes.