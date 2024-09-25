Kourtney Kardashian's hubby Travis Barker slams leaked pic of baby Rocky

Los Angeles, California - Travis Barker has shared his disapproval of a leaked photo of his and Kourtney Kardashian 's baby boy, Rocky Thirteen Barker.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's (l.) hard work at keeping their son Rocky out of the spotlight was thwarted by the paparazzi. © Screenshot/Instagram/@travisbarker

During his chat with the Wall Street Journal, the 48-year-old Blink-182 drummer spilled that his and Kourt's attempts at keeping their 10-month-old son out of the public eye have sadly failed.



"Unfortunately, someone finally got a photo of him," Travis revealed, adding, "but we'd rather keep him out of the spotlight."

The rockstar didn't divulge more on who the culprit was, but he did explain that he wished he'd "done the same thing" with his older kids, Alabama and Landon Barker, as well as stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya.

He continued, "I think it's weird to grow up and you're 15 or 12, and you're like, 'Mom, you posted this of me?'"

Since Rocky's birth last November, the Barkers and their loved ones have made sure to keep his face out of pics and clips shared online.