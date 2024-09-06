Kourtney Kardashian shares rare look at baby Rocky: "I heart you"

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian gave fans a new glimpse at her baby boy, Rocky Thirteen Barker, with her latest social media post.

Kourtney Kardashian gave fans a new glimpse at her baby boy, Rocky Thirteen Barker, with her latest social media post. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kourtneykardash

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the 45-year-old pulled the curtain back on her life with hubby Travis Barker, who is currently on tour with his band Blink-182.

The first snap of the photo dump saw Kourtney holding baby Rocky on her lap as she played a game of chess with her other son, Reign, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick.

Of course, it wouldn't be a Kravis post without some PDA, and the carousel featured a few snaps of Kourtney and Travis hugging behind the scenes of his show.

The Poosh mogul was even seen taking the role of the 48-year-old musician as she posed with a drum kit while rocking a feather white coat and dark shades.

"I heart you," Kourt captioned the slideshow.

Kourtney, who also shares son Mason and daughter Penelope with her ex, welcomed baby Rocky last November.