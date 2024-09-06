Kourtney Kardashian shares rare look at baby Rocky: "I heart you"
Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian gave fans a new glimpse at her baby boy, Rocky Thirteen Barker, with her latest social media post.
Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the 45-year-old pulled the curtain back on her life with hubby Travis Barker, who is currently on tour with his band Blink-182.
The first snap of the photo dump saw Kourtney holding baby Rocky on her lap as she played a game of chess with her other son, Reign, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick.
Of course, it wouldn't be a Kravis post without some PDA, and the carousel featured a few snaps of Kourtney and Travis hugging behind the scenes of his show.
The Poosh mogul was even seen taking the role of the 48-year-old musician as she posed with a drum kit while rocking a feather white coat and dark shades.
"I heart you," Kourt captioned the slideshow.
Kourtney, who also shares son Mason and daughter Penelope with her ex, welcomed baby Rocky last November.
The bouncing baby boy was the first for The Kardashians star and her hubby, who has three kids of his own from his marriage to Shanna Moakler.
