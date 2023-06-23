Kourtney Kardashian asks for fans' help while baring baby bump

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian gave fans a closer look at her growing baby bump while asking for some pregnancy advice!

Bumping along! Kourtney Kardashian (r) gave her Instagram followers a look at her growing baby bump, as she expects her first child with husband Travis Barker. © collage: screenshot/instagram/kourtneykardash

The 42-year-old Poosh CEO is looking to keep up with the latest pregnancy tips, per her recent Instagram story.

On Thursday, Kourt, who iconically announced she's expecting her first baby with Travis Barker in the crowd of his show, showed off her adorable bump in a new snap.

The Kardashians star's growing belly was visible in her rockstar fit that included a yellow, mesh mini-dress, a black varsity jacket, and matching black boots.

The expecting mama sat on a black stool and styled her brunette locks in a chic updo as she sat next to what appeared to be Travis' drum set.

Not only did Kourt show off her baby bump, she also asked fans for some suggestions regarding their "favorite clean body care."