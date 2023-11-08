Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker head home from the hospital after welcoming baby boy

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have finally headed home after welcoming their baby boy.

Kourtney Kardashian (r) and Travis Barker (l) headed home with their baby boy one week after his earth-side debut. © IMAGO / MediaPunch

Baby Barker is on the move per pics shared by TMZ on Tuesday.

The 44-year-old Poosh founder and her 47-year-old rockstar hubby were captured leaving Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in incognito style.

Kourt rocked black sunglasses, a zip-up sweater, and a baseball cap while Travis matched his wifey in an all-black fit.

The couple were pictured driving away in a black Range Rover. Kourt was seated in the passenger seat and was chauffeured home by the Blink-182 drummer.

The pair's son, who Kourt and Travis reportedly named Rocky Thirteen, wasn't seen but it's safe to assume that the newest Barker member was snuggled in the back seat of the vehicle.

Nevertheless, the glimpse of the family was a sight for sore eyes since it's been nearly a week since the Kardashians star gave birth to the couple's miracle baby.