Kourtney Kardashian reveals how ultrasound "saved" baby boy's life

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian has revealed more details about the " terrifying " urgent fetal surgery for her unborn baby boy.

Kourtney Kardashian reveals one of her ultrasounds saved her baby boy's life. © collage: screenshot/instagram/kourtneykardash

The 44-year-old Poosh mogul's scary surgery in September gave her a new perspective on pregnancy, per her Vogue interview.



"That experience opened my eyes to a whole new world of pregnancy that I didn't know about in the past," she told the outlet.

"It was terrifying. And I learned that insurance typically only covers two ultrasounds when you're pregnant; I had no idea."

The Kardashians star's surgery was revealed after her husband, Travis Barker, left his European tour with Blink-182 to be by his wife's side.

Kourt later explained via Instagram that she had to undergo a life-saving procedure and thanked her "incredible doctors for saving our baby's life."

The Lemme founder also added, "I've always been lucky enough to do more than what insurance covers, and it's one of those ultrasounds that saved my baby's life."