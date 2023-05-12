Kourtney Kardashian still wants kids with Travis Barker amid tough IVF journey

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's ongoing woes on their baby journey has reportedly not deterred the couple from trying to conceive their first child together.

Kourtney Kardashian (r) and Travis Barker remain hopeful while still trying for a baby together. © Collage: DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS & JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Last week, the 44-year-old Poosh owner proudly showed off her "IVF body" on Instagram, hinting that Kourt is still undergoing in vitro fertilization treatments.

Per a new report by US Weekly, Kravis are still very excited about the idea of having a baby together.

A source spilled to the outlet that Mr. and Mrs. Barker "have wanted to have a baby since day one."

"And she got pregnant so easily with the other three, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick. I think she didn't even think about it this time," the insider continued.

Kourt welcomed her three children with Scott, son Mason, daughter Penelope, and son Reign, in 2009, 2012, and 2014 respectively.

Meanwhile, the 47-year-old musician is a father to Landon and Alabama Barker as well as a step-dad to Atiana De La Hoya, all from his past relationship with Shanna Moakler.