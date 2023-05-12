Kourtney Kardashian still wants kids with Travis Barker amid tough IVF journey
Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's ongoing woes on their baby journey has reportedly not deterred the couple from trying to conceive their first child together.
Last week, the 44-year-old Poosh owner proudly showed off her "IVF body" on Instagram, hinting that Kourt is still undergoing in vitro fertilization treatments.
Per a new report by US Weekly, Kravis are still very excited about the idea of having a baby together.
A source spilled to the outlet that Mr. and Mrs. Barker "have wanted to have a baby since day one."
"And she got pregnant so easily with the other three, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick. I think she didn't even think about it this time," the insider continued.
Kourt welcomed her three children with Scott, son Mason, daughter Penelope, and son Reign, in 2009, 2012, and 2014 respectively.
Meanwhile, the 47-year-old musician is a father to Landon and Alabama Barker as well as a step-dad to Atiana De La Hoya, all from his past relationship with Shanna Moakler.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's baby journey continues
The informant further dished about Kravis' baby journey: "Since they had it in their mind that the most romantic thing they can do is have a baby together, even when it got tough they never wavered."
Last year, Kourt got honest about her "struggles" with conceiving a child and her "awful" experience with IVF during an episode of The Kardashians.
While speaking in her confessional, the reality star dished about the adverse effects the treatment has had on her body and mental health.
Yet, Kourtney also revealed that the Blink-182 drummer has been very supportive of his wifey and even praises her "thicker body."
Baby dust and positive thoughts for Kravis amid their baby journey!
Cover photo: Collage: DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS & JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP