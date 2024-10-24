Kourtney Kardashian claps back at fan who compared her to North West

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian had the perfect response to a fan comparing her to her niece, North West!

As the 45-year-old Poosh founder prepares for spooky season, Kourt took time to fire back at a fan's snarky comment.

On Tuesday, the lifestyle mogul posted a new photo dump via Instagram, which featured some ghoulish friends joining Kourt as she flaunted her frame in a witchy black dress.

The dump showed the mom of four in a floor-length, long-sleeve gown with a deep plunge, plus a bold smokey-eye look and dark lip.

Kourt captioned the post, "dinner with my besties," as she dined with (presumably) fake skeletons that were seated at her table with witch hats.

Yet, in the comments, one user asked, "Why does she look like north west???" – referring to Kim Kardashian's spunky 11-year-old daughter.

Naturally, The Kardashians star gave a classic Kourt clapback by responding, "We may be related."

It looks like some still haven't learned that Kourt is the queen of clapbacks!