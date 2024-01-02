Kourtney Kardashian continues low-key fashion with New Year's Eve fit

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian opted for a more relaxing New Year's Eve look after welcoming her son Rocky Barker .

Kourtney Kardashian has continued her comfy fashion into the New Year. © collage: screenshot/instagram/kourtneykardash

The 44-year-old new mom continued rocking cozy fashion for her low-key New Year's Eve celebrations.

Kourt dropped a selfie via her Instagram story where the Poosh founder is seen chilling in her home while sporting a pair of glittery, oversized NYE glasses and captioned the pic, "A perfect cozy New Year's Eve in pajamas."

She completed the look with a stack of embellished necklaces inscribed with the words "Mrs Barker" and "Rocky" in honor of her husband, Travis Barker, and their new baby boy.

It would appear that the Lemme mogul was all about comfort this year as she also wore plush, black floor-length over a black body suit and sheer tights for the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve bash.

The reality star explained that the look was only thing that could "fit" her amid her postpartum recovery.