Kourtney Kardashian defends co-sleeping with daughter until she turned 11

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian got honest about co-sleeping with her kids, particularly her daughter Penelope Disick.

Kourtney Kardashian has explained why her daughter Penelope (r.) slept in her bed until she turned 11. © Screenshot/Instagram/kourtneykardash

On Monday, the 45-year-old Poosh mogul shared on Dear Media's The Skinny Confidential podcast why it felt "natural and instinctual" to co-sleep with her four kids.

"I'm on the craziest hours right now because of our whole summer of touring, but I think one thing too is that we sleep with our baby," she began.

Kourt said, "As a mother, I like to do what feels natural and instinctual to me. And that's for me what it is."

The Kardashians star, who welcomed her fourth child, Rocky Thirteen, in November, has spoken about co-sleeping with her babies before.



While it's not as controversial as her sister Kim's decision to let her kids have their own social media pages, some still may find Kourtney's methods unconventional.

Nevertheless, the Lemme mogul has no age restrictions when it comes to her kids, especially her mini-me Penelope, who slept in her mom's bed until she turned 11.