Kourtney Kardashian drops major life update, asks people to "Say my name"

Los Angeles, California - Say her name, say her name! Kourtney Kardashian has officially changed her moniker, per her latest Instagram post.

Kourtney Kardashian has officially added "Barker" to her moniker. © collage: screenshot/instagram/kourtneykardash

Mrs. Barker has entered the chat.

On Thursday, the pregnant 44-year-old Poosh owner followed up her maternity pics with even more life updates.

Kourt dropped a snap of what appeared to be her driver's license, where fans can see The Kardashians star's black and white headshot and her full married name written out underneath.

"Say my name," she captioned the post.

To clarify why the Lemme founder kept 'Kardashian' as her middle name, she took to her stories to share a passage from the wedding website, The Knot.

"It's long been tradition for the bride to take the husband's last name, and traditionally, she drops her middle name and keeps her last (her 'maiden' name) as her middle name. Her husband's last name then becomes her new last name," the text read, which Kourt captioned, "In case you didn’t know..."

Names are clearly a theme for the Barker household at the moment, as Kourtney and Travis Barker have seemingly hinted that they already have name picked out for their baby boy.