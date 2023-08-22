Kourtney Kardashian gets dragged for "tone-deaf" Alcatraz post

San Fransisco, California - Kourtney Kardashian 's throwback post from her trip to Alcatraz has received mixed reactions from fans!

Kourtney Kardashian's throwback post highlighting her 2017 Alcatraz trip received backlash from fans. © Collage: Screenshot/instagram/kourtneykardashian

While the pregnant Poosh CEO looks like she's ready to pop, she also took a trip down memory lane via Instagram.

On Monday, Kourt dropped footage from her 2017 trip to Alcatraz Island and Alcatraz Prison with Khloé Kardashian.

The visit was highlighted on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and was the origin of the Lemme founder's infamous "I'd hook up with the second one" quote.

The photo dump featured more clips and pics from the trip, including snaps of Kourt behind the counter of a concession stand and frolicking through the notorious prison.

The throwback post received backlash from some who branded the content "tone-deaf" and "insensitive."

One fan wrote, "People suffered in that prison. So glad the tone deaf Kartrashians can laugh about it."

Another user commented, "That is another curse the kardashian family gained when they went and disrespected that place by filming some show smh."