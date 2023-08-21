Kourtney Kardashian looks ready to pop in latest pregnancy pics

Los Angeles, California - The countdown for baby Kravis seems to be winding down, as Kourtney Kardashian looks ready to give birth any day now!

Kourtney Kardashian's recent outing suggests that she could be welcoming her son with Travis Barker very soon. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/kournteykardashian

While her sisters were busy making pasta in Tuscany, the 44-year-old Poosh founder was seen bumping along with her 17-year-old step-daughter, Alabama Barker, over the weekend.

For the girls' day out, Kourt flaunted her huge baby bump in a chic fashion fit that consisted black, sheer long-sleeve top as well as a pair of matching black yoga pants.

She accessorized the simple look with large, black shades and kept her signature ebony tresses in her usual bob style.

Alabama matched her step-mom's fly with a black fit as the ladies enjoyed their matcha lattes while they strolled about.

Noticeably absent from the outing was soon-to-be dad Travis Barker, but from the looks of the reality star's bump, the drummer should enjoy his down time while he can!