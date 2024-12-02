Kourtney Kardashian kicks off Christmas with explosion of lavish holiday decor!

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian has decked the halls in honor of everyone's favorite time of year!

Kourtney Kardashian's ready for the holiday season with her latest Instagram post. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kourtneykardash

As Mariah Carey aptly reminded us, "It's time!"

The 45-year-old Poosh founder said bye-bye to Halloween and gave a look at her lavish Christmas decor in honor of the approaching holiday via Instagram on Sunday.

Much like her sister Kim Kardashian, Kourt also routinely decks her halls with multiple giant trees and other festive holiday fare!

Kourtney's latest post first featured an impressive shot of a gigantic green Christmas tree with twinkling lights – but that was just the appetizer.

More pics from her photo dump showed red decor, including red ribbons and multiple red Christmas trees decorated with white lights, plus more green lit-up trees (one was even upside-down!) and a man dressed as old Saint Nick.

The Lemme owner also snuck in some cheeky Christmas-themed pictures of herself to ring in the season!

The first selfie shows her holding a huge snow globe in front of a lit tree while another snap appears to be a throwback image of Kourt dressed like a sexy elf.