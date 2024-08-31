Kourtney Kardashian lives out farm life fantasy with hubby Travis Barker

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian has a taste for the simple life, per her latest IG post!

The 45-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Friday to document her latest adventures with husband Travis Barker.

"POV: you live on a farm, adopt a dog together and shoot clay pigeons for sport," she wrote in the caption.

Kourtney's slideshow featured a number of photos from the farm, including a look at its cozy rustic interior.

The Poosh mogul sported a black-and-white bandana, dark shades, a long black tee, and jeans for the day, while Travis matched her vibe with a black hoodie, camo pants, and dark sunglasses.

The two posed together in a snap featuring a dog and a long rifle, which the Blink-182 drummer held as he embraced Kourtney.

"Happy wife happy life," Travis wrote in the comments.

The post also got some love from Kourt's younger sister, Khloé Kardashian, who wrote, "You with a dog makes me chuckle" before adding, "But for real this is the dream."