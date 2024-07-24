Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker hit NYC for a stylish date night

New York, New York - Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were caught kidless – and stylish – while enjoying a date night in the city!

Kourtney Kardashian (l.) and Travis Barker were seen having a swoon-worthy date night out in NYC. © Neilson Barnard / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, Kravis were spotted in the Big Apple enjoying a romantic date night at the high-end restaurant Eleven Madison Park, per the Daily Mail.

Viral pics of the spouses featured Kourtney all smiles as she rocked a cute black mini-dress with matching heels and opaque tights.

Meanwhile, Travis held his wife's hand and shielded her from the rain in a Balenciaga denim hoodie over a graphic T-shirt, plus black pants and black-and-white chucks.

While Kravis didn't pack on the PDA per usual, they clearly looked very smitten with one another!

Kourtney recently dropped footage of tour life with the Blink-182 drummer via Instagram, where her son, Reign, almost made a rare appearance.