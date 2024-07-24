Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker hit NYC for a stylish date night

Rockstar life! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were smitten during their romantic night out in NYC amid the Blink-182 drummer's on-going tour.

By Elyse Johnson

New York, New York - Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were caught kidless – and stylish – while enjoying a date night in the city!

Kourtney Kardashian (l.) and Travis Barker were seen having a swoon-worthy date night out in NYC.
Kourtney Kardashian (l.) and Travis Barker were seen having a swoon-worthy date night out in NYC.  © Neilson Barnard / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, Kravis were spotted in the Big Apple enjoying a romantic date night at the high-end restaurant Eleven Madison Park, per the Daily Mail.

Viral pics of the spouses featured Kourtney all smiles as she rocked a cute black mini-dress with matching heels and opaque tights.

Meanwhile, Travis held his wife's hand and shielded her from the rain in a Balenciaga denim hoodie over a graphic T-shirt, plus black pants and black-and-white chucks.

While Kravis didn't pack on the PDA per usual, they clearly looked very smitten with one another!

Kourtney recently dropped footage of tour life with the Blink-182 drummer via Instagram, where her son, Reign, almost made a rare appearance.

Amid the dump, The Kardashians star snuck in a few sweet pics of Travis with their baby boy Rocky Thirteen.

On the reality TV series' latest season, Kourt's delivery and urgent fetal surgery both were documented, with the mom of four also getting candid about raising seven kids.

