Kourtney Kardashian reveals terrifying pregnancy ordeal in urgent hospital stay

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian revealed she required surgery to save her baby boy's life during her recent hospital visit .

On Wednesday, the 42-year-old pregnant Poosh founder shared via Instagram that she required "urgent fetal surgery" for her unborn son.

"I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby's life," Kourt captioned under the black-and-white pic of the reality star holding hands with Travis Barker.

"I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this."



Kourt also dished on being crippled with "fear" rushing into the surgery that would ultimately save their baby's life.

"I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant," she said, adding, "Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing."