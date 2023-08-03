Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker unwind on romantic beach trip

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker hit up the beach for some downtime while preparing for the arrival of their first baby together.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker (r.) enjoyed some quality time by the ocean as they await the birth of their first child together. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/kourtneykardashian & IMAGO / NurPhoto

Giving major baby moon vibes, the pregnant 44-year-old dropped footage from Kravis' recent beach trip on Wednesday via her Instagram story.

In a video captioned "Good Morning," Kourt gave fans a peek at the pair's hotel room.

The clip also featured a close-up look at her chic, black Alaïa ballet flats and matching heart-shaped bag before she took fans out on the balcony for a breathtaking view of the ocean.

Following this, Kourt shared a pic of her and the 47-year-old Blink-182 drummer resting their feet on a white table with a stunning view in the background.



The spouses sported casual ensembles for the picturesque snaps, with The Kardashians star rocking an all-black fit while her hubby sported blue jeans and a white t-shirt.

Another pic the Poosh founder shared highlighted a stylish pink car parked in the area.