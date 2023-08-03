Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker unwind on romantic beach trip
Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker hit up the beach for some downtime while preparing for the arrival of their first baby together.
Giving major baby moon vibes, the pregnant 44-year-old dropped footage from Kravis' recent beach trip on Wednesday via her Instagram story.
In a video captioned "Good Morning," Kourt gave fans a peek at the pair's hotel room.
The clip also featured a close-up look at her chic, black Alaïa ballet flats and matching heart-shaped bag before she took fans out on the balcony for a breathtaking view of the ocean.
Following this, Kourt shared a pic of her and the 47-year-old Blink-182 drummer resting their feet on a white table with a stunning view in the background.
The spouses sported casual ensembles for the picturesque snaps, with The Kardashians star rocking an all-black fit while her hubby sported blue jeans and a white t-shirt.
Another pic the Poosh founder shared highlighted a stylish pink car parked in the area.
In June, Kourtney and Travis found out that they are expecting a baby boy - and have hinted to already having name picked out for him!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/kourtneykardashian & IMAGO / NurPhoto