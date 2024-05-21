Kourtney Kardashian says love is the "highest frequency" in sexy clip

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian has love on the brain, per her newest Instagram reel!

Kourtney Kardashian modeled sexy lingerie while proclaiming that love is the best feeling in the world. © collage: screenshot/instagram/kourtneykardash

On Tuesday, the 45-year-old Poosh founder showed how much of a hot mama she is in a steamy thirst trap.

The black-and-white IG video featured Kourt filming herself while rocking a revealing, black lace lingerie outfit with a plunging neckline.

The Kardashians star completed the look with a fresh bob, dark nails, and two cross statement necklaces as she modeled for the camera.

She captioned the post, "Love is the highest frequency," and the post was set to Astrud Gilberto's rendition of Fly Me to the Moon.

Kourt hasn't been shy about flaunting her frame after welcoming her fourth child, Rocky Thirteen Barker.

Mrs. Barker has not only praised her own body amid her postpartum recovery, but she's also encouraged fellow new moms to follow suit.

Prior to the Lemme mogul's sexy love bomb, Kourt took a trip down memory lane with a look back at her school days.