Kourtney Kardashian seemingly snubs ex Scott Disick's birthday as her family showers him with love
Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian has remained silent for her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick's birthday, while much of the Kardashian-Jenner clan showered him with well wishes.
Scott turned 41 years old on Sunday and celebrated with his three children – Mason, Penelope, and Reign – whom he shares with Kourtney.
On Monday, Kourt actively engaged with fans on her Instagram story, answering questions about IVF, her brand Lemme, childbirth experiences, and her favorite classic movies.
However, fans noticed a glaring omission – no mention of Scott's birthday on her feed or Instagram story.
Actually, most of Kourt's latest Insta grid posts have to do with proclaiming her love for her husband, Travis Barker – a pairing that Scott did not initially approve of, having admittedly never fully gotten over Kourtney.
Meanwhile, Scott documented his Sunday birthday celebration with his kids on his own Instagram story and feed, even going on a small birthday "cruz" boat.
He also posted a video hanging out with his son Reign and later reshared a photo from Kris Jenner's story featuring him with his daughter Penelope.
Kardashian-Jenners go all out for Scott Disick's birthday – except Kourtney
Kris went all out for Scott, sharing a bunch of photos on her Instagram page and story.
One picture showed them both together with the caption, "Happy Birthday Scott! Wishing you an amazing year filled with health, happiness, and love."
She continued, "You're the best dad, uncle, friend, and son, and we love you very much!!!!!"
Khloé Kardashian also chimed in with a birthday wish in the comments of Jenner's post, writing, "Happy birthday Scotty!"
Rounding out the birthday wishes, Kim Kardashian shared a story featuring her and Scott, saying, "Happy Birthday, I love you and hope you're having the best birthday!"
Even though Kourtney seemingly didn't say anything, it seems like Scott was well-celebrated by his family!
