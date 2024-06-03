Kourtney Kardashian shows off unusual bonding with Kim and baby Rocky

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian showed a peek at her bonding time with her sister Kim and baby boy Rocky Thirteen!

Kourtney Kardashian (r.) gave a look at her morning strolls with Kim (c.) and her son Rocky Thirteen Barker. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/travisbarker & FREDERICK M. BROWN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Sunday, the 45-year-old Poosh owner briefly documented her "stroll" with the 43-year-old SKIMs mogul and her youngest child.

Kourt dropped a clip via her Instagram story that featured the bottom of Rocky's stroller rolling alongside the wheels of Kim's car as Smokey Robinson's hit, Cruisin', played in the background.

The Lemme founder captioned the hysterical moment, "How me and @kimkardashian go on walks together… with her window down a little walk and talk."

Kim reposted the clip on her IG story, showing that the sisters have truly put their nasty feud behind them after all!

On the most recent season of their Hulu TV series, The Kardashians, the siblings dished on their season 4 drama and the "misconceptions" about their relationship.

Per Kim and Kourt, the two have been in a "great" space after their explosive fight and dispelled the gossip that they hate each other.