Kourtney Kardashian shares new peek at baby Rocky in "romantic" photo dump

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian showed off her private life with baby Rocky in a sweet new photo dump.

The reality star took to Instagram on Monday to share a flood of snaps from her recent adventures.

"everything is romantic," Kourt captioned the post, a likely nod to the Charli XCX hit from her viral album Brat.

The slideshow began with a sultry selfie of Kourtney, followed by a sweet snap of one-year-old Rocky reading an Inside Out 2 book.

In a nod to his rocker dad, the youngster was seen wearing black pajamas that featured the word "punk" written all over them.

Elsewhere in the dump, the Poosh mogul showed off some lavish beachside views as well as a glimpse at her mom Kris Jenner's 69th birthday celebration earlier this month.

Rocky made another appearance – with his face again obscured – in another photo that saw mom and son walking along the shore together.

She finished the post with a swoon-worthy nod to her hubby, Travis Barker, as she dropped a photo of a Tesla bearing a "Kravis" license plate.