Kourtney Kardashian slammed as "tone deaf" over baby Rocky's birthday party posts
Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian continued celebrating her baby boy Rocky Thirteen Barker's first birthday – though fans slammed the timing of her post!
Looks like Kim isn't the only Kardashian getting backlash amid America's current political climate.
On Wednesday, the 45-year-old Lemme founder shared more footage from Rocky's Disney-themed birthday party via Instagram.
The photo dump featured Mickey Mouse-shaped pretzels and balloons, animals, a carousel, plus a blurry image of her hubby Travis Barker cuddling the birthday boy – whose face was covered by a red heart emoji.
Unfortunately, Kourt's lavish celebration garnered criticism from followers who accused The Kardashians star of being "tone deaf" in the wake of Donald Trump's shocking re-election.
One fan commented, "Extravagant parties like this in an economy like this?!? Read the room," while another wrote, "Most tone deaf post I've seen from a celebrity all day."
The Poosh mogul didn't publicly endorse Trump or his rival, Kamala Harris, but much like Kim, Kourt still found herself caught up in the political fallout of the election.
Cover photo: collage: screenshot/instagram/kourtneykardash