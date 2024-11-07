Kourtney Kardashian slammed as "tone deaf" over baby Rocky's birthday party posts

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian continued celebrating her baby boy Rocky Thirteen Barker's first birthday – though fans slammed the timing of her post!

Kourtney Kardashian was criticized for sharing footage from her son Rocky's lavish birthday party the day after the election. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kourtneykardash

Looks like Kim isn't the only Kardashian getting backlash amid America's current political climate.

On Wednesday, the 45-year-old Lemme founder shared more footage from Rocky's Disney-themed birthday party via Instagram.

The photo dump featured Mickey Mouse-shaped pretzels and balloons, animals, a carousel, plus a blurry image of her hubby Travis Barker cuddling the birthday boy – whose face was covered by a red heart emoji.

Unfortunately, Kourt's lavish celebration garnered criticism from followers who accused The Kardashians star of being "tone deaf" in the wake of Donald Trump's shocking re-election.

One fan commented, "Extravagant parties like this in an economy like this?!? Read the room," while another wrote, "Most tone deaf post I've seen from a celebrity all day."