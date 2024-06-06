Kourtney Kardashian flashes hidden scar from fetal surgery during pregnancy shoot

Kourtney Kardashian gave viewers the inside scoop on her emotional pregnancy recovery journey during a photoshoot for Boohoo on The Kardashians!

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian got real about her emotional baby recovery journey during a behind-the-scenes look at one of her pregnancy shoots.

Kourtney Kardashian took viewers behind-the-scenes of her pregnancy shoot for Boohoo where she showed off her scar an urgent fetal surgery.  © IMAGO / Picturelux

The 45-year-old Lemme founder wasn't able to join in on sister Kim Kardashian's birthday fun due to being on bedrest amid her complicated pregnancy with baby Rocky Thirteen Barker.

Still, on The Kardashians' June 6 episode, Kourt kept her spirits high with a classy shoot in which she bared her baby bump in Boohoo fits following her urgent fetal surgery.

In one look where the Poosh founder rocked a crop top and an unbuttoned skirt, the mom of four revealed her scar from her procedure that was edited out of the final pics.

"I have a scar from my surgery where they went into my amniotic sac," she said to the cameras, adding that she's "a fragile little egg."

Kourtney Kardashian says she's "an ageless wonder" after "scary" fetal surgery

Kourtney Kardashian gave more insight into the final leg of her pregnancy with baby Rocky Thirteen Barker.  © Screenshot/Instagram/@kourtneykardashian

Meanwhile, the mom of four gave more insight into her pregnancy journey, revealing that she's "70% on bedrest."

"I can stand only for 20 minutes at a time, but they also don't want me on full bedrest because they want me to walk around and not get clots," she told her momager, Kris Jenner.

Kourt added in her confessional, "The last time I was pregnant was nine years ago, so I was 35 and in this pregnancy, the doctors are more cautious, but I feel exactly the same."

She noted, "I'm an ageless wonder."

Kourtney welcomed her and husband Travis Barker's baby boy in November – which will also be highlighted on this season of The Kardashians!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kourtneykardash & IMAGO / Picturelux

