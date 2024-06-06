Kourtney Kardashian flashes hidden scar from fetal surgery during pregnancy shoot

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian got real about her emotional baby recovery journey during a behind-the-scenes look at one of her pregnancy shoots.

Kourtney Kardashian took viewers behind-the-scenes of her pregnancy shoot for Boohoo where she showed off her scar an urgent fetal surgery. © IMAGO / Picturelux

The 45-year-old Lemme founder wasn't able to join in on sister Kim Kardashian's birthday fun due to being on bedrest amid her complicated pregnancy with baby Rocky Thirteen Barker.

Still, on The Kardashians' June 6 episode, Kourt kept her spirits high with a classy shoot in which she bared her baby bump in Boohoo fits following her urgent fetal surgery.

In one look where the Poosh founder rocked a crop top and an unbuttoned skirt, the mom of four revealed her scar from her procedure that was edited out of the final pics.

"I have a scar from my surgery where they went into my amniotic sac," she said to the cameras, adding that she's "a fragile little egg."