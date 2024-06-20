Kourtney Kardashian spills wild secrets behind baby Rocky's delivery

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian delivered her son Rocky Thirteen Barker in true "Kravis" style on The Kardashians !

Kourtney Kardashian kept up her tradition of sharing footage from her children' births on The Kardashians. © Screenshot/Instagram/kourtneykardash

The reality TV series' newest episode, aptly titled Baby Rocky, gave viewers an up-close look at the moments leading up to Kourt's now-seven-month-old son entering the world.

This isn't the first rodeo for the 43-year-old reality star, who documented her previous deliveries on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Kourt's hubby, Travis Barker, began filming Rocky's delivery on October 29, 2023, after the then-pregnant star began experiencing contractions.

While preparing for their son's arrival, the Lemme founder reflected on the harrowing urgent fetal surgery and what led to the procedure.

In her confessional, Kourt explains, "Baby Rocky had to have fetal surgery for fluid in his lung."

She adds, "And it's super rare that this is the condition that he had, but it's also super rare and lucky that we caught it."