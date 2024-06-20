Kourtney Kardashian spills wild secrets behind baby Rocky's delivery
Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian delivered her son Rocky Thirteen Barker in true "Kravis" style on The Kardashians!
The reality TV series' newest episode, aptly titled Baby Rocky, gave viewers an up-close look at the moments leading up to Kourt's now-seven-month-old son entering the world.
This isn't the first rodeo for the 43-year-old reality star, who documented her previous deliveries on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.
Kourt's hubby, Travis Barker, began filming Rocky's delivery on October 29, 2023, after the then-pregnant star began experiencing contractions.
While preparing for their son's arrival, the Lemme founder reflected on the harrowing urgent fetal surgery and what led to the procedure.
In her confessional, Kourt explains, "Baby Rocky had to have fetal surgery for fluid in his lung."
She adds, "And it's super rare that this is the condition that he had, but it's also super rare and lucky that we caught it."
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had sex to speed along delivery
Meanwhile, while trying to get the reality star into active labor, Kourt reveals she and the Blink-182 drummer "went home, ate at Crossroads, showered, slept in our bed, and then we have sex to get things going."
Well, okay then!
On Halloween night, Kravis was back at the hospital, and Kourt started pushing to Frank Sinatra's That's Life before baby Rocky finally arrived.
The spouses were joined by Kourt's mom, Kris Jenner, who crashed the delivery but was nonetheless welcomed for the blessed event.
The Kardashians airs a new episode every Thursday on Hulu!
Cover photo: collage: screenshot/instagram/kourtneykardash