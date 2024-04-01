Has Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's PDA sparked feud with Scott Disick?

Los Angeles, California - Was Kourtney Kardashian "warned" by Scott Disick to stop her over-the-top PDA with Travis Barker?

Does Scott Disick (l.) have a point? Should Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker (r.) tone down their excessive make-out sessions? © Collage: ZAK BENNETT / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/kourtneykardash

On Sunday, a new report from OK! Magazine claimed that the 40-year-old Talentless founder isn't happy with his ex's frequent public make-out sessions with the Blink-182 drummer.

Reportedly, Scott has "demanded" Kourt stop her excessive PDA with Travis, especially in front of the former couple's three kids.

“Scott takes being a dad seriously and wants what's best for the kids," an insider spilled to the site.

"He's put his foot down on more and more issues lately, including asking Kourtney to tone down the PDA with Travis in front of their children."

Since Kourt and Travis welcomed their son, Rocky Thirteen Barker, the spouses have resumed their dramatic displays of affection.

Last week, the Poosh CEO dropped snaps via Instagram of some backstage loving with her hubby during his latest tour.