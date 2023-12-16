Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's relationship revealed after welcoming baby boy

Los Angeles, California - Here's the inside scoop on how life has been for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker since welcoming their baby boy.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker (l) are said to be even more in love after welcoming their baby boy Rocky. © collage: screenshot/instagram/kourtneykardash

Kravis haven't given the world a glimpse at their son Rocky Thirteen Barker just yet.

But the spouses' bond has apparently become "unbreakable" since welcoming their baby boy at the beginning of November.

A source dished to ET that Kourt and Travis are "over the moon" and "could not be more elated that they share a child of their own together."

"Kourtney and Travis already had an unbreakable bond, but having a baby together has brought them even closer and made them fall even more in love," the insider continued, adding, "This experience has solidified their feelings that they were destined to be together."

Sounds like the world should brace itself for more PDA-filled pics and NFSW tributes from Kravis soon.

Meanwhile, Kourtney has been keeping a low-profile since giving birth to her fourth child, as the Poosh owner also underwent urgent fetal surgery.