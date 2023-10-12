Kourtney Kardashian wickedly shows off baby bump in witchy fit

Los Angeles, California - Something wicked this way comes, per Kourtney Kardashian 's latest Instagram post!

Kourtney Kardashian got wicked in her newest Instagram post. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/kourtneykardash

The 44-year-old Poosh mogul has continued to usher in spooky season with a very witchy look!

Kourt dropped a new photo dump via IG on Wednesday, where she modeled another look from her Boohoo collection that highlighted her large baby bump.

The pregnant Lemme founder's statement piece, which she shared is made out of 100 percent recycled polyester and featured billowing long sleeves, a trumpet skirt silhouette, and a knit rose design on the torso.

She completed the look with a natural makeup look, including a glossy mauve lip, while her hair was swept up in a loose bun with strands.

The Kardashians star captioned the carousel post, "Are you a good witch or a bad witch?"

Kourt's huge bump was again on full display in the see-through fit.

The self-proclaimed "queen of Halloween" has made it quite clear that spooky season is her favorite time of year.