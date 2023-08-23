Kourtney Kardashian flashes baby bump and enjoys treat from Hailey Bieber
Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian's latest life updates featured another up-close look at her growing baby bump!
As the baby watch for the 44-year-old Poosh mogul and Travis Barker's son continues, the expecting mama gave fans a little look into her life lately.
On Wednesday, Kourt dropped a few clips on her Instagram story highlighting what she has been up to recently.
First, the pregnant Lemme founder recorded herself nibbling on a donut that was gifted to her by Hailey Bieber.
"@haileybieber knows the way to my heart," she captioned the clip and hilariously added, "that's me smelling it at the end."
Later, Kourt dropped a sweet pic of her bump nestled against her hubby's leg and also flashed a glimpse at her chocolate-manicured nails.
Kravis' faces were seen in the snap, but the spouses appeared to be lying in bed while the Kardashians star pulled up her white shirt.
Kourtney and Travis revealed that they are expecting a baby boy together during their rocking gender reveal earlier this summer!
