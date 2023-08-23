Kourtney Kardashian flashes baby bump and enjoys treat from Hailey Bieber

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian 's latest life updates featured another up-close look at her growing baby bump!

Kourtney Kardashian's pregnancy glow continues in her latest Instagram story. © Collage: Screenshot/instagram/kourtneykardashian

As the baby watch for the 44-year-old Poosh mogul and Travis Barker's son continues, the expecting mama gave fans a little look into her life lately.

On Wednesday, Kourt dropped a few clips on her Instagram story highlighting what she has been up to recently.

First, the pregnant Lemme founder recorded herself nibbling on a donut that was gifted to her by Hailey Bieber.

"@haileybieber knows the way to my heart," she captioned the clip and hilariously added, "that's me smelling it at the end."

Later, Kourt dropped a sweet pic of her bump nestled against her hubby's leg and also flashed a glimpse at her chocolate-manicured nails.

Kravis' faces were seen in the snap, but the spouses appeared to be lying in bed while the Kardashians star pulled up her white shirt.