Kourtney Kardashian reveals "pressure" from family and cries over Kim "copying" her

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian revealed that she launched her newest creation, Lemme, after feeling "pressure" from her famous clan.

Kourtney Kardashian talked about the launch of her new line, Lemme, and shared the "pressure" she felt from her family. © Screenshot/Instagram/kourtneykardashian

Thursday's episode of The Kardashians brought a lot of honesty from the reality TV royalty.

The eldest Kardashian sibling revealed the origins of her all-natural supplements line Lemme and credited her marriage to Travis Barker for the brand's success.

When it comes to fame, it is no secret that Kourt isn't the biggest fan of being in the public eye.

"I do not love doing press, and the live factor makes me a little bit nervous," the Poosh owner admitted in the new episode's confessional.

"I don't know why, at some point, I think I started feeling more insecure. I think maybe it was also just years of criticism."



The mom of three added, "I'm a really authentic person and I can't force anything. I think there was this pressure from Kim and my mom like, 'What's your thing? What’s your business?'"