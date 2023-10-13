Will Kourtney Kardashian quit The Kardashians after son's birth?

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian may leave The Kardashians after her baby boy's birth as her feud with Kim Kardashian is starting to take a toll!

Kourtney Kardashian may not bee keeping up with her family in the future on Hulu's The Kardashians. © IMAGO / Landmark Media

The 44-year-old Poosh owner has shared before that she's over the reality TV life.

And according to In Touch, Kourt may get her wish!

"Kourtney's tired of the drama and fighting with Kim," a source spilled to the site.

The insider noted that the Poosh owner, who's pregnant with her and Travis Barker's son, has "made her position clear," adding, "she wants to quit the show after the baby comes."