Will Kourtney Kardashian quit The Kardashians after son's birth?
Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian may leave The Kardashians after her baby boy's birth as her feud with Kim Kardashian is starting to take a toll!
The 44-year-old Poosh owner has shared before that she's over the reality TV life.
And according to In Touch, Kourt may get her wish!
"Kourtney's tired of the drama and fighting with Kim," a source spilled to the site.
The insider noted that the Poosh owner, who's pregnant with her and Travis Barker's son, has "made her position clear," adding, "she wants to quit the show after the baby comes."
Will Kourtney and Kim Kardashian reconcile?
On the season four premiere, Kourt and Kim's feud exploded after the two reignited their Dolce & Gabbana drama.
"You're just a f***ing witch, and I f***ing hate you" the Lemme founder told her younger sister on the phone.
Yet on Thursday's episode, fans saw Kourt seemingly extended an olive branch to the SKIMs mogul.
Kim revealed that Kourt text her while she was in Milan, adding that it felt like "a step in moving past all of the drama." Perhaps these two can fix their estrange relationship after all!
