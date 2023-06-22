Kim Kardashian and Kourtney's feud explodes on The Kardashians!

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney and Kim Kardashian's explosive feud reached new heights on Thursday's episode of The Kardashians!

The gloves are off between Kourtney Kardashian (r) and sister Kim Kardashian (l) as the pair threw major shade behind each other's backs. © collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian & kourtneykardash

The latest episode of the family's reality TV show brought the oldest Kardashians siblings' drama front and center.

Kourt, who chose to skip Kim's Dolce & Gabbana fashion show, accused the SKIMs owner of stealing the "vibes" from her Italian nuptials to Travis Barker.

"Feels like she took the mood board we sent our family from Kourtney and Travis Barker's wedding and made it," the Lemme founder told Kim's stylist Dani Levi.

"Putting out all these vibes from my wedding with looks we so carefully curated, and putting it into the fashion show."

The Poosh CEO further expressed anger towards D&G and her mom, Kris Jenner, who she alleged didn't "mention anything to her."

"The timing. It's four months after my wedding. This had to be planned and worked on for months," Kourt lamented.

