Kris Jenner is barely recognizable in bizarre filtered video

Los Angeles, California- The Kardashians star Kris Jenner looked barely recognizable in her latest Instagram video that showed the iconic momager with a wrinkle-free face.

Kris Jenner confused fans by using an unsettling filter in a recent Instagram video. © Collage: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/samerkhouzami

There's no denying that the matriarch of the Kardashian clan wears a lot of makeup and has had plastic surgery here and there, but even the 67-year-old mother of six can't quite hide her aging.

Her latest attempt to cover all the wrinkles using a camera filter confused fans and even creeped some of them out as Jenner looks just too perfect to them in her latest Instagram post, almost inhuman.

Of course, that could also be due to the fact that Jenner doesn't take her eyes off the camera and only blinks once in the entire video shared on Tuesday.

As many theorized in the comments, artificial intelligence may be behind the baffling look.

The clip was created in collaboration with makeup artist Samer Khouzami, who also sells his own cosmetics line, but with such a heavy filter, his work is not exactly obvious.

