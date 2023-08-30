Kris Jenner is barely recognizable in bizarre filtered video
Los Angeles, California- The Kardashians star Kris Jenner looked barely recognizable in her latest Instagram video that showed the iconic momager with a wrinkle-free face.
There's no denying that the matriarch of the Kardashian clan wears a lot of makeup and has had plastic surgery here and there, but even the 67-year-old mother of six can't quite hide her aging.
Her latest attempt to cover all the wrinkles using a camera filter confused fans and even creeped some of them out as Jenner looks just too perfect to them in her latest Instagram post, almost inhuman.
Of course, that could also be due to the fact that Jenner doesn't take her eyes off the camera and only blinks once in the entire video shared on Tuesday.
As many theorized in the comments, artificial intelligence may be behind the baffling look.
The clip was created in collaboration with makeup artist Samer Khouzami, who also sells his own cosmetics line, but with such a heavy filter, his work is not exactly obvious.
Kris Jenner baffles fans with heavily-edited look
The attempt to stage Jenner's look clearly backfired after a filter was placed over it, obscuring the actual work of the makeup artist.
Khouzami later posted photos to accompany the clip that is much closer to the reality star's real face.
"Can we take the filter down and see her actual makeup ...," one Instagram user asked in the comments.
"What the hell is happening, this is not her face," another said.
Fans agree Jenner's natural beauty is more than impressive in its own right, leaving many confused as to why the unsettling filter was needed at all.
Cover photo: Collage: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/samerkhouzami