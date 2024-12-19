Are Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet spending Christmas together?

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have successfully kept their romance under wraps all year, but now we have some insight into their holiday plans!

The A Complete Unknown star shared his Christmas plans on Theo Vonn's podcast, This Past Weekend.

First, Timothée coyly spilled the tea on his date night with Kylie at the LA premiere of the Bob Dylan biopic.

"We were up late," Timothée began, explaining, "I haven't been drinking at all. Not that I ever really had a problem with it, but last night I did have a couple of drinks. I'm kind of fried today."

Timothée also made a rare comment about younger adults struggling with relationships while speaking about the upcoming film.

"You want to protect your energy, but you still want to have close friendships and relationships," he said. "At first, it's very it's a hard thing to navigate."

As for where he'll be for the holidays, it looks like the Hollywood It Couple won't be together as the Dune star shared that he'll be visiting with his "new little niece."