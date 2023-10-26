Kylie Jenner gives rare insight on Timothée Chalamet and Travis Scott

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner gave some rare insight into her romance with Timothée Chalamet and where she stands with her ex, Travis Scott.

Kylie Jenner revealed where she stands with her ex, Travis Scott (l), and gave a little insight into her new romance with Timothée Chalamet (r). © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/travisscott & kyliejenner & tchalamet

In the 26-year-old beauty mogul's WSJ. Magazine cover story, Kylie made her first comment on the 27-year-old Wonka star.

Though she didn't share too much, The Kardashians star did note she is a fan of her boo's work.

When asked if Kylie saw Timothée's 2021 movie, Dune, the reality star remarked, "I do love that movie," with a smile, the interviewer notes.

Kylie and Timothée, aka "Kimothée," first sparked dating rumors earlier this year before going public with their romance at Beyoncé's Renaissance LA concert.

Most recently, the couple were seen getting handsy in Paris during Fashion Week.

As for where she stands with her ex, with whom he shares children Stormi and Aire, Kylie said their co-parenting relationship is "going."

"It's going" she told the outlet, adding, "I think we're doing the best job that we can do."