Are Kylie Jenner's sisters worried about her Timothée Chalamet romance?
Los Angeles, California - Do Kylie Jenner's sisters have bad blood with Timothée Chalamet?
Though Kimothée seems to be in it for the long haul, a tipster spilled to Life & Style that the 26-year-old beauty mogul's sisters – Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner –don't trust her romance with 28-year-old Dune star.
The insider told the site, "Timothée is obviously enjoying himself with Kylie, but when it comes to getting to know her family, he's put in almost no effort and doesn't seem to want to."
The source noted that while the Wonka actor came to their Easter celebration and a few family dinners, it still "took a huge amount of effort" on the Khy founder's part.
They added, "And the few times Timothée has shown up, he's spent the majority of his time talking to her and practically ignored the rest of them."
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet see "a long lasting relationship"
Before this, it was reported that Kris Jenner was also interfering in the young lovebirds' relationship by pressing Kylie to be more "open" with their romance – especially on the family's reality show, The Kardashians.
Still, it would seem that Kylie and Timothée are unfazed by the outside noise as sources have also shared that things are "blossoming between them more and more every day."
There's also a chance that the pair could be bringing a baby into the mix – but time will tell if that rings true!
