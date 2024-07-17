Are Kylie Jenner's sisters worried about her Timothée Chalamet romance?

Is Kylie Jenner's (r.) family worried about her budding romance with Timothée Chalamet? © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@tchalamet & @kyliejenner

Though Kimothée seems to be in it for the long haul, a tipster spilled to Life & Style that the 26-year-old beauty mogul's sisters – Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner –don't trust her romance with 28-year-old Dune star.

The insider told the site, "Timothée is obviously enjoying himself with Kylie, but when it comes to getting to know her family, he's put in almost no effort and doesn't seem to want to."

The source noted that while the Wonka actor came to their Easter celebration and a few family dinners, it still "took a huge amount of effort" on the Khy founder's part.

They added, "And the few times Timothée has shown up, he's spent the majority of his time talking to her and practically ignored the rest of them."