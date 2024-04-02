Did Kylie Jenner secretly spend Easter with Timothée Chalamet?

Los Angeles, California - Internet sleuths are convinced that Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet secretly spent Easter together!

Kylie Jenner may have spent her Easter holiday with her boo, Timothée Chalamet (l.), along with the rest of her famous family. © Collage: JEREMY CHAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/kyliejenner

As of late, the 26-year-old beauty mogul's relationship with the 28-year-old Dune star has been plagued by split rumors.

Yet Kim Kardashian's Easter footage shared to social media may have confirmed that Kimothée are just fine after all.

The SKIMs founder Kim dropped several videos highlighting the spring-themed decor at the Kar-Jenner's Easter dinner.

Kim's followers couldn't help but notice that the place card next to Kylie's seat had been edited out with a suspicious blur, with some convinced they could see the letters "Ti" at the beginning.

One fan wrote via X, "They really blurred out Timothée's name tag and no one else's. So obvious he's sitting beside Kylie Jenner and you can see the 'T' and how long his name is on the card."

Last month, an insider dished that the Wonka actor wants to "protect" his relationship with the Khy founder after the attention the lovebirds got at this year's Golden Globes.