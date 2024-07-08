Is Kylie Jenner feuding with Kris over Timothée Chalamet romance?

Los Angeles, California - Is Kylie Jenner butting heads with her mom over her romance with Timothèe Chalamet?

Kylie Jenner is allegedly "fighting" to keep her romance with Timothée Chalamet (r.) private against her momager, Kris', wishes. © Mike Stobe / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to the Daily Mail, things are a bit awkward between the 26-year-old beauty mogul and her momager, as Kris wants Kylie to be more "open" about the Dune star – particularly on the family's reality show!

Yet an insider spilled that "Kylie and Timothée are going so well because Kylie is not putting ultimatums on him to be a part of The Kardashians TV show."

The source continued, "Kris would love for Timothée to flaunt Kylie everywhere, but Kylie is making sure to fight this because she actually doesn't want to make it more of a spectacle than it already is."



Kimothée has kept their romance extremely private and often goes incognito on their dates, which the tipster noted helps the lovebirds "be as normal a couple as possible."