Hailey Bieber ditches wedding ring in NYC as Justin Bieber posts about "manipulation" and "flirting"
New York, New York - Hailey Bieber sparked divorce rumors after ditching her wedding ring in NYC, while Justin Bieber’s cryptic social media posts have fans worried about the state of their marriage.
The 28-year-old beauty mogul was photographed ringless on Thursday, first at The Commerce Inn in the West Village, wearing a khaki trench coat and sunglasses, and then at Chez Fifi on the Upper East Side alongside models Camila Morrone and Suki Waterhouse.
Per Page Six, she made no effort to hide her bare ring finger – further fueling speculation about her marriage to Justin.
However, in a newer post, Hailey could be seen wearing her ring and using Justin's Skylrk phone case brand, adding a twist to the rumors.
In a recent Vogue interview, Hailey slammed the ongoing rumors, saying, "You would think after having a child, people would chill out, but no."
The couple, who welcomed their son Jack Blues in August 2024, has faced intense divorce buzz since their 2018 wedding.
But now, as Justin's wild posting spree continues, the speculation is far from over.
Justin Bieber's cryptic social media crashout fuels divorce rumors
Justin's recent Instagram Stories include a string of shared video rants from @rulaempire_ about "manipulation" and "flirting" as well as a post captioned, "Yall think the business is a joke. But your drunk."
His erratic online activity has fans alarmed, with one commenting, "What are these posts Justin, are you okay bro?"
Earlier this month, Justin dropped a flurry of concerning Father's Day posts of his wife and child with a middle finger emoji.
In one post, the singer showed off lavish gifts, possibly from Hailey, with the caption, "Happy daddies day to me u lil ho."
Later that same day, Justin had a bizarre social media crashout in which he posted about a friend breakup and how "broken" he feels.
According to The Sun, Hailey is "beyond furious" at his behavior and labeled him a "f***ing child."
Sources told RadarOnline that Hailey, focused on her $1 billion Rhode brand and motherhood, has "reached her limit" with Justin's erratic behavior – including alleged drug use and financial issues – and is urging him to seek therapy.
With Hailey's ringless outings and Justin's troubling posts, fans fear the Biebers' marriage is on shaky ground. What do you think?
Cover photo: Collage: ANGELA WEISS & Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP