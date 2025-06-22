Hailey Bieber ditches wedding ring in NYC as Justin Bieber posts about "manipulation" and "flirting"

New York, New York - Hailey Bieber sparked divorce rumors after ditching her wedding ring in NYC, while Justin Bieber ’s cryptic social media posts have fans worried about the state of their marriage.

Hailey Bieber's (r.) recent ringless outings in New York City, alongside Justin Bieber's (l.) cryptic posts online, have fueled divorce rumors. © Collage: ANGELA WEISS & Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 28-year-old beauty mogul was photographed ringless on Thursday, first at The Commerce Inn in the West Village, wearing a khaki trench coat and sunglasses, and then at Chez Fifi on the Upper East Side alongside models Camila Morrone and Suki Waterhouse.

Per Page Six, she made no effort to hide her bare ring finger – further fueling speculation about her marriage to Justin.

However, in a newer post, Hailey could be seen wearing her ring and using Justin's Skylrk phone case brand, adding a twist to the rumors.

In a recent Vogue interview, Hailey slammed the ongoing rumors, saying, "You would think after having a child, people would chill out, but no."

The couple, who welcomed their son Jack Blues in August 2024, has faced intense divorce buzz since their 2018 wedding.

But now, as Justin's wild posting spree continues, the speculation is far from over.