Kylie Jenner hit backs at plastic surgery rumors: "What are we talking about?"
Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner has spilled the tea on the ongoing plastic surgery rumors!
While chatting with Jennifer Lawrence for Monday's Interview magazine story, the 26-year-old Khy founder again denied getting cosmetic surgery despite fans' insistence.
The X-Men star, who has also been accused of going under the knife, remarked to Kylie how it's "incredible" what makeup can do.
"I work with Hung [Vanngo], who overlines the lip, and I call him a plastic surgeon, because everybody in the last few months since I've been working with him is convinced that I had eye surgery," Jennifer continued.
The Kardashians star agreed and affirmed that she has not had further facial plastic surgery besides her famous lip fillers.
Kylie Jenner slams unfair beauty comparisons from fans
Kylie continued, "I'll see before and after photos when I'm 12 years old versus 26 and my eyebrows are filled differently. I have contour on.
"I'm like, 'How can you compare my 12-year-old face and say I've gotten my jaw shaved and eyelids removed?’ I'm like, 'What are we talking about?'"
The mom of two has previously slammed the conspiracy theories that she's severely changed her face throughout the years, though she admitted to getting a boob job on an episode of The Kardashians that aired in July.
Elsewhere in the chat, The Kardashians star also dished on her friendship with Jordyn Woods, revealing that the pair never actually "cut each other off" after the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal in 2019.
Cover photo: collage: screenshot/instagram/kyliejenner