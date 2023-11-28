Kylie Jenner hit backs at plastic surgery rumors: "What are we talking about?"

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner has spilled the tea on the ongoing plastic surgery rumors!

Kylie Jenner has again clarified those long-standing plastic surgery rumors. © collage: screenshot/instagram/kyliejenner

While chatting with Jennifer Lawrence for Monday's Interview magazine story, the 26-year-old Khy founder again denied getting cosmetic surgery despite fans' insistence.

The X-Men star, who has also been accused of going under the knife, remarked to Kylie how it's "incredible" what makeup can do.

"I work with Hung [Vanngo], who overlines the lip, and I call him a plastic surgeon, because everybody in the last few months since I've been working with him is convinced that I had eye surgery," Jennifer continued.

The Kardashians star agreed and affirmed that she has not had further facial plastic surgery besides her famous lip fillers.