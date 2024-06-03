Is Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's romance in trouble?

Los Angeles, California - Do Kylie Jenner 's loved ones want her to "walk away" from Timothée Chalamet?

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet (l.) are said to be going strong but is their flame fizzling out? © Collage: MICHAEL TRAN & DIA DIPASUPIL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

There might be some trouble brewing in the world of Kimothée!

Per a chatty insider who spilled to the Daily Mail on Sunday, the 26-year-old beauty mogul and the 28-year-old Dune star are still together but "aren't exactly on the same page."

The source told the site, "Kylie is trying to hold onto her relationship with Timothée, but those around her fear it is becoming evident that he's just not as invested in their relationship as she is anymore."

"Kylie is madly in love with Timothée, and she put so much into this relationship. She went so public with their romance because she was sure it would last," the informant said.

Recently, the A-list couple was hit with baby and split rumors, which were largely unfounded, but the tipster added that those close to her feel that "he doesn't make her a priority, and her sisters are now telling her to walk away, but she can't."