Kylie Jenner drops sweet throwback with Hailey Bieber: "We're moms now"
Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner gave the inside scoop on her mornings with her kiddies and shared a rare look at her friendship with Hailey Bieber!
On The Kardashians official Instagram page, the 26-year-old was featured in a reel where she did a Q&A ahead of Thursday's new episode.
Kylie was first asked if she has a particular morning routine for her kids Stormi and Aire, whom she shares with her ex, Travis Scott.
The reality star replied, "My morning ritual would be making breakfast for my kids."
Kylie also dished on which Kar-Jenner sibling she calls for a "pick me up" when she's feeling blue.
Kylie Jenner shares which sibling always cheers her up and honors friendship with Hailey Bieber
"Khloé always cheers me up," the Khy founder revealed and hailed her mom, Kris Jenner, as the "funniest" person she knows.
Kylie's Q&A follows her sweet throwback pics that she dropped via her story which showed the beauty mogul in her younger years with Justin Bieber's pregnant wifey.
Kylie and Hailey were captured posing in a mirror selfie captioned, "we're moms now," and in another rare snap with Kendall Jenner!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@kyliejenner