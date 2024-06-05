Kylie Jenner drops sweet throwback with Hailey Bieber: "We're moms now"

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner gave the inside scoop on her mornings with her kiddies and shared a rare look at her friendship with Hailey Bieber!

On The Kardashians official Instagram page, the 26-year-old was featured in a reel where she did a Q&A ahead of Thursday's new episode.

Kylie was first asked if she has a particular morning routine for her kids Stormi and Aire, whom she shares with her ex, Travis Scott.



The reality star replied, "My morning ritual would be making breakfast for my kids."

Kylie also dished on which Kar-Jenner sibling she calls for a "pick me up" when she's feeling blue.