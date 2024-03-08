Kylie Jenner shuts down Timothée Chalamet talk amid split rumors
New York, New York - Kylie Jenner hit back at theories that her romance with Timothée Chalamet influenced her recent style change as she remained tight-lipped about the status of the relationship.
The 26-year-old mogul was profiled by The New York Times on Thursday, opening up about her latest business ventures and touching just briefly on her private life.
Amid her new moves into the fragrance and liquor spheres, Kylie appears ready to enter a new era, and with that, her style has undergone a major shift.
Known for her colorful wigs, heavy makeup, and skin-tight clothing while dating ex Travis Scott, the reality star has since begun rocking a fresher face and a more airy, feminine style of clothing.
Some speculated the transition was connected to her then-new romance with Timothée, but Kylie admitted in the interview that she wasn't familiar with the theories.
"I don't know how I feel about that," she said. "I just don't want to talk about personal things."
Despite the fan gossip, Kylie shared that it was her second pregnancy that had the most profound influence on her style evolution.
"It takes me a while after I have a baby to feel like myself again," she said. "Then you get your body back, and you're like, 'Wait, the trends have changed."
The answer definitely checks out, as Kylie's cottagecore fashion and "clean girl" makeup both fit the trends of the moment, but is there more to glean from her refusal to dive deeper into the questions connected to her love life?
Have Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet broken up?
Kylie's quick shutdown of questions about her love life has fanned the flames of split rumors surrounding her and Timothée.
The pair have not been seen together since their affectionate night at the 2024 Golden Globes in January, and Kylie has been notably absent from the 28-year-old's recent Dune: Part Two premiere events.
Though the two have avoided any joint red carpet appearances, Kylie secretly attended several of his premiere events for Wonka in December, making her recent moves all the more suspicious.
Of course, with multiple new business ventures and two young kids at home, the Kylie Cosmetics founder has plenty to fill her time that could have prevented her from joining him.
Kylie and Timothée first sparked dating rumors in April 2023, later hard-launching the relationship with plenty of PDA at a Beyoncé show that September.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Bestimage & ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP