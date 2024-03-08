Kylie Jenner shuts down Timothée Chalamet talk amid split rumors

New York, New York - Kylie Jenner hit back at theories that her romance with Timothée Chalamet influenced her recent style change as she remained tight-lipped about the status of the relationship.

Kylie Jenner responded to theories about her recent style evolution in a new interview. © collage: screenshot/instagram/kyliejenner

The 26-year-old mogul was profiled by The New York Times on Thursday, opening up about her latest business ventures and touching just briefly on her private life.

Amid her new moves into the fragrance and liquor spheres, Kylie appears ready to enter a new era, and with that, her style has undergone a major shift.

Known for her colorful wigs, heavy makeup, and skin-tight clothing while dating ex Travis Scott, the reality star has since begun rocking a fresher face and a more airy, feminine style of clothing.

Some speculated the transition was connected to her then-new romance with Timothée, but Kylie admitted in the interview that she wasn't familiar with the theories.

"I don't know how I feel about that," she said. "I just don't want to talk about personal things."

Despite the fan gossip, Kylie shared that it was her second pregnancy that had the most profound influence on her style evolution.

"It takes me a while after I have a baby to feel like myself again," she said. "Then you get your body back, and you're like, 'Wait, the trends have changed."

The answer definitely checks out, as Kylie's cottagecore fashion and "clean girl" makeup both fit the trends of the moment, but is there more to glean from her refusal to dive deeper into the questions connected to her love life?