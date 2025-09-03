Are Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet having a "tough" time after going long distance?

Absence makes the heart grow fonder, yet insiders dish that Kylie Jenner isn't happy with Timothée Chalamet reportedly enjoying his freedom in Budapest!

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's long-distance relationship may be harder for the beauty mogul than previously realized!

Kylie Jenner (l.) and Timothée Chalamet's relationship could be having some issues as the pair go long distance while the actor films Dune: Part Three in Budapest.
Kylie Jenner (l.) and Timothée Chalamet's relationship could be having some issues as the pair go long distance while the actor films Dune: Part Three in Budapest.  © IMAGO / Pacific Press Agency

Kimothée insiders spill to The Daily Mail that while Timothée films Dune: Part Three in Budapest, he's enjoying his "freedom" as a "footloose movie star."

"They had an entire month apart, and it was tough on Kylie, especially as rumors were circulating that Timmy was having a fine time without her and partying with the crew during breaks," the source shared.

Kylie did reunite with her boyfriend in Hungary.

Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi channels her King Kylie era with hilarious wig try-on
Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi channels her King Kylie era with hilarious wig try-on
Snoop Dogg gives "fake" apology to backlash over anti-LGBTQ comments
Celebrities Snoop Dogg gives "fake" apology to backlash over anti-LGBTQ comments

Still, the tipster explained that the Khy founder was "very affected by social media rumors."

They added that the gossip is the reason why she "insisted on flying out when he had a break and asking for some reassurances about where they’re at and how things will work when he's back in the States."

Is Kylie and Timothée's relationship being tested?

Kimothée have been going strong for two years. The informant said the Khy founder isn't "pressuring" the Wonka actor for a proposal, yet she does want the pair to move in together.

They added, "He's caught between a rock and a hard place because he does like his independence, but the last thing he wants to do is to drive Kylie away by being too noncommittal."

Timothée is reportedly having a hard time keeping up with Kylie's "lavish" lifestyle. The insider noted that the couple's uneven assets are a "big test" of his "ego and self-esteem," but he knows that "this relationship is done if he ever shows any insecurity."

Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Pacific Press Agency

More on Kylie Jenner: