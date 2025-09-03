Are Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet having a "tough" time after going long distance?

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's long-distance relationship may be harder for the beauty mogul than previously realized!

Kylie Jenner (l.) and Timothée Chalamet's relationship could be having some issues as the pair go long distance while the actor films Dune: Part Three in Budapest. © IMAGO / Pacific Press Agency

Kimothée insiders spill to The Daily Mail that while Timothée films Dune: Part Three in Budapest, he's enjoying his "freedom" as a "footloose movie star."

"They had an entire month apart, and it was tough on Kylie, especially as rumors were circulating that Timmy was having a fine time without her and partying with the crew during breaks," the source shared.

Kylie did reunite with her boyfriend in Hungary.

Still, the tipster explained that the Khy founder was "very affected by social media rumors."

They added that the gossip is the reason why she "insisted on flying out when he had a break and asking for some reassurances about where they’re at and how things will work when he's back in the States."