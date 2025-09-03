Are Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet having a "tough" time after going long distance?
Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's long-distance relationship may be harder for the beauty mogul than previously realized!
Kimothée insiders spill to The Daily Mail that while Timothée films Dune: Part Three in Budapest, he's enjoying his "freedom" as a "footloose movie star."
"They had an entire month apart, and it was tough on Kylie, especially as rumors were circulating that Timmy was having a fine time without her and partying with the crew during breaks," the source shared.
Kylie did reunite with her boyfriend in Hungary.
Still, the tipster explained that the Khy founder was "very affected by social media rumors."
They added that the gossip is the reason why she "insisted on flying out when he had a break and asking for some reassurances about where they’re at and how things will work when he's back in the States."
Is Kylie and Timothée's relationship being tested?
Kimothée have been going strong for two years. The informant said the Khy founder isn't "pressuring" the Wonka actor for a proposal, yet she does want the pair to move in together.
They added, "He's caught between a rock and a hard place because he does like his independence, but the last thing he wants to do is to drive Kylie away by being too noncommittal."
Timothée is reportedly having a hard time keeping up with Kylie's "lavish" lifestyle. The insider noted that the couple's uneven assets are a "big test" of his "ego and self-esteem," but he knows that "this relationship is done if he ever shows any insecurity."
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Pacific Press Agency