Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet go incognito on rare date night
Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet proved they're still going strong with a rare – and very lowkey – date night in California.
Celebrity gossip page DeuxMoi shared photos of the A-list couple on their way to Grauman's Chinese Theatre to see a movie together, marking their first joint sighting in several months.
Both Kylie and Timothée wore baseball caps and face masks in a seeming attempt to stay incognito.
The 26-year-old reality star donned a white tube top and black sweatpants for the night out, while her 28-year-old beau rocked a long-sleeve black tee and matching shorts with black Nike sneakers.
Amid their limited sightings, rumors circulated that the two were on the outs, but a report from earlier this month claimed that Timothée was fighting to keep their romance going despite the "outside noise."
Kylie has been dating the Dune star for over a year now, and the pairing is said to have her family's stamp of approval!
The Khy founder was previously in an on-again, off-again romance with rapper Travis Scott, with whom she shares her two kids, while Timothée was last linked to actor and model Lily Rose-Depp.
Cover photo: Collage: Michael TRAN / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@kyliejenner