Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet go incognito on rare date night

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet proved they're still going strong with a rare – and very lowkey – date night in California.

Celebrity gossip page DeuxMoi shared photos of the A-list couple on their way to Grauman's Chinese Theatre to see a movie together, marking their first joint sighting in several months.

Both Kylie and Timothée wore baseball caps and face masks in a seeming attempt to stay incognito.

The 26-year-old reality star donned a white tube top and black sweatpants for the night out, while her 28-year-old beau rocked a long-sleeve black tee and matching shorts with black Nike sneakers.

Amid their limited sightings, rumors circulated that the two were on the outs, but a report from earlier this month claimed that Timothée was fighting to keep their romance going despite the "outside noise."

Kylie has been dating the Dune star for over a year now, and the pairing is said to have her family's stamp of approval!