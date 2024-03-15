Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet squash split rumors with rare fan sighting!

Santa Monica, California - Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have slammed those spilt rumors with a rare outing!

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet (l) were spotted having a low-key date amid rumors that two have called it quits. © Collage: AMY SUSSMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/kyliejenner

All is well with Kimothée as the 26-year-old beauty mogul and the 28-year-old Dune star were finally seen together.

The lovebirds were captured by a TikTok user having a discreet ice cream date during Oscars weekend in Santa Monica.

The snap featured Kylie and Timothée keeping things low key and layered up in hoodies and masks.

The fan revealed that the two politely refused to take a picture with her, adding that the Khy founder was "very nice about it."

Still, it's good to see Kylie and Timothée out and about, as many were concerned that the pair had called it quits. The split rumors started after Kimothée hadn't been seen together in public since the Golden Globes.

Meanwhile, Kylie just celebrated the launch of her new fragrance Cosmic with a retro launch party and dropped more new pics from the event on Instagram.