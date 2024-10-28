Is Kylie Jenner looking to hit back at fashion critics?

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner may be a beauty mogul, but the mom of two could be having a hard time fitting into the fashion world!

Kylie Jenner's said to be stepping into her model era amid haters claiming that she doesn't deserve to be a model. © Screenshot/Instagram/kyliejenner

A tipster tattled to In Touch Weekly that the 27-year-old is trying to fit the mold after claims that she's bringing down the fashion industry!

Though the Khy founder closed out Paris Fashion Week during the Coperni Show, there's some haters who feel as if Kylie doesn't deserve to be a model.

The insider explained that now Kylie's "wanting to be more high fashion these days and the extreme curves just don't fit the mold when it comes to the couture looks," noting that the Kylie's Cosmetics owner may dissolve her "lip fillers."



"She's also talking about getting her butt downsized a little," they explained.