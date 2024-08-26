Is Kylie Jenner shunning her friends amid Timothée Chalamet romance?

Los Angeles, California - Has Kylie Jenner become so love struck over Timothée Chalamet that she's isolating herself?

Kylie Jenner is said to be keeping up with Timothée Chalamet (l.) these days and shying away from her normal social circle. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kyliejenner & @tchalamet

Apparently, the 27-year-old beauty mogul's romance with the 28-year-old Dune star has all of her attention!

Per the Daily Mail, Kylie spends most of her time with Timothée and has lost interest in maintaining her social life.

A source spilled that Kylie "is turning into" her notoriously reclusive older brother, Rob Kardashian, explaining that "she is choosing to be a homebody for the most part."

"For Kylie, it is her family, her kids, and then obviously she is all in on hanging out with Timothée," they shared.

The insider added that the Khy founder only shows her face "when she needs to" and that she's only still close with her bestie, Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolao, at this point.

Kylie, who reportedly vacationed in the Bahamas with Timothée for her recent birthday, isn't the first Kar-Jenner to distance herself in the name of love!

Kourtney Kardashian caught heat from Kim amid her whirlwind romance to her now-hubby Travis Barker.