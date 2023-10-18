Timothée Chalamet says people will be "hella confused" over Kylie Jenner romance

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner 's bae, Timothée Chalamet, has explained why he's choosing to keep their romance private!

Timothée Chalamet has, somewhat, addressed his private romance with Kylie Jenner. © Collage: IMAGO / UPI Photo & Screenshot/Instagram/kyliejenner

During the 27-year-old Dune star's recent chat with GQ, he explained why he limits what the public knows about him and his love life.

"I can't say that this stuff doesn't matter because my intense fandom has led me to where I am," Timothée said of celebrity culture.

When the interviewer mentioned Kylie, noting that if the Wonka star "really wanted to be left alone, he might not spend time with one of the four most followed people on Instagram," Timothée gave a surprising response.

"This reminds me of that recent South Park episode with the Worldwide Privacy Tour," he remarked, referring to the series' February episode that parodied Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's highly public pleads for privacy.

"Sometimes, people are going to be hella confused when you say you're trying to live a private life."